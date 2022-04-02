Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.92.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 427,118 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

