Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 23,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,207,620 shares.The stock last traded at $3.07 and had previously closed at $3.06.

UGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

