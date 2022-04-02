Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $297.93 Million

Brokerages expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) to post sales of $297.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.60 million. Umpqua reported sales of $330.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.20. Umpqua has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 189.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,275,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 13,749.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 285,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

