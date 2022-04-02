Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UAA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Under Armour to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.85.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $16.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,122,743. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $21,573,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $3,578,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.