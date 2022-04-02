uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $903.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $38.80.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,053,000 after buying an additional 50,307 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in uniQure by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in uniQure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

