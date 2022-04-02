United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $171.11 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.32.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

