United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $383.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from higher rental revenues, fleet productivity and absorptions. Fleet productivity was up 10.4% for 2021 from the prior year, depicting better fleet absorption. United Rentals gains from accretive acquisitions and solid end-market demand. Even its 2022 guidance exhibits broad-based growth across the company’s verticals, with persistent growth opportunities for non-residential and industrials verticals including refining, metals and minerals and power projects. Yet, unprecedented supply-chain disruptions are headwinds. Earnings estimates for 2022 have decreased 0.2% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts' concern over the company's prospects.”

Get United Rentals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $379.69.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $354.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $327.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.33.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.