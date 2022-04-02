United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,210,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 28th total of 39,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on X. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in United States Steel by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.83. 12,768,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.94. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

