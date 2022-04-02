Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $296.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.26. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.50 million. Analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 503,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

