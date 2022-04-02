Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Up 25.8% in March

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 772.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

