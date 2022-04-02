US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.45 Million

Brokerages expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) will report $243.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $242.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.00 million. US Ecology reported sales of $228.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

ECOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Ecology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in US Ecology by 89.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

