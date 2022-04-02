US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,264. US Ecology has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. US Ecology’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

