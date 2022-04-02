Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,500 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 28th total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VLNS opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valens

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

