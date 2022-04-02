Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of VLNS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,303. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.10. Valens has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valens during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

