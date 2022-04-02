Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.22

Shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 1104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

VLN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,382,000. Linse Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,896,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,995 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

