Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 9,241 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.77.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

