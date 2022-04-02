Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.23% of US Ecology worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 2nd quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on US Ecology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Ecology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

