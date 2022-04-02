Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 33,990 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,990 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 156,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Macerich by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,598 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Macerich by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 153,598 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Macerich by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 278,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Macerich by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. TheStreet downgraded Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macerich from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -521.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,999.33%.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

