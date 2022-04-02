Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.84.

FIS stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

