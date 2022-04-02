Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 8,086 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 236,587 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GFL Environmental by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 563,429 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

GFL opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.38.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.17%.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.