Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 872 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,542,000 after purchasing an additional 599,507 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,985,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,619,000 after purchasing an additional 587,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,215,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,953,000 after purchasing an additional 553,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Benchmark raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBN Securities reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

