VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $30.29 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares in the last quarter.

