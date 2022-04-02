Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,916,000 after buying an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after buying an additional 1,450,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,768,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the last quarter.

VONV stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. 497,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,919. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.24 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

