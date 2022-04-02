Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.58. 3,456,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,224. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

