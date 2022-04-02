VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.31

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.31 and traded as low as $1.66. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,804,371 shares.

VBIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

VBI Vaccines ( NASDAQ:VBIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 11,054.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

