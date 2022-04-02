Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Reaches $2.22 on Major Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for $2.22 or 0.00004763 BTC on major exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $88.32 million and approximately $806,610.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.76 or 0.00310493 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000629 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.01398764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,770,120 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

