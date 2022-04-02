Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV stock opened at $216.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.04.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $312,407,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.