Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Velo3D from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE VLD opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,720,000. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,371,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Velo3D by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares during the last quarter.

