Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) Shares Down 0.1%

Venus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VENA – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 6,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Venus Acquisition by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 482,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 24.9% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 331,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,106,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 56.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 137,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Venus Acquisition by 4.5% during the third quarter. CVI Holdings LLC now owns 130,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

