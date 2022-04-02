VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VEON. StockNews.com cut VEON from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet raised VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.95.

VEON opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 352,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in VEON by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 973,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VEON by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

