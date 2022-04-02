Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Verbund alerts:

Verbund stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.