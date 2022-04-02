Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.45. 542,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,911. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,169,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Vericel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,174,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 42.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 308,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vericel by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,809,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,420,000 after buying an additional 307,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 22.6% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 296,071 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

