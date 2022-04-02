VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $225.27 on Thursday. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $198.53 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.12% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $309,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total transaction of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,978. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,496,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

