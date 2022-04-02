Veritex Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Veritex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of VBTX opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after buying an additional 381,440 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Veritex by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Veritex by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Veritex by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veritex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 92,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

