Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 71,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

