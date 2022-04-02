Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.20.

VRRM stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

