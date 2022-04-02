Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,276 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $25.91.
VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.
