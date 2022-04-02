Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,924 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,398,276 shares.The stock last traded at $26.13 and had previously closed at $25.91.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of -0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48.

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 57.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $48,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,173 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $567,318.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,010 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,304. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.