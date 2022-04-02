Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 5.7%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.08. 250,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,825,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.69.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.37.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

