Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.32. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.