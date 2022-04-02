Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $38.03 on Thursday. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of -0.43.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $96,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 35,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

