Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group (LON:VODGet Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.29 ($2.26).

Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 1.56 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 126.40 ($1.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,140,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,993,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.37. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.87). The company has a market capitalization of £34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -252.80.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

