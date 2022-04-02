Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 225 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.95) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,481,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

