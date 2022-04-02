VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of VNRX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 67,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,727. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $163.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q Vet Cancer Screening Test for veterinary applications. The company also develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.