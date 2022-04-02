Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €58.40 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.40 ($64.18) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNAGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($75.82) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($71.43) price target on Vonovia in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.34 ($67.40).

Vonovia stock traded up €0.89 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.20 ($47.47). The company had a trading volume of 1,300,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.73, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €42.27 ($46.45) and a 1 year high of €60.96 ($66.99). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.60.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

