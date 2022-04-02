Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Receives $29.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VOR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 92,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,771. The stock has a market cap of $236.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93. Vor Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $41.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.