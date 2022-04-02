Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $756,928,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after acquiring an additional 859,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after acquiring an additional 886,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

