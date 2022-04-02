Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,302,000 after buying an additional 1,134,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after acquiring an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7,851.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 610,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,616,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,920,000 after purchasing an additional 348,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,491,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

NYSE:VNO opened at $45.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.01%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

