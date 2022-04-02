W D. Minami Purchases 3,700 Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director W D. Minami bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $60,236.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOMR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,432,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 477,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 210,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Angel Oak Mortgage by 1,536.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 143,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

