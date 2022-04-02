W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

