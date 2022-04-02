W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.
NYSE:WRB opened at $67.31 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 384.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,358,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,123,000 after purchasing an additional 962,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,223.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 418,053 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
