Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($159.34) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €169.00 ($185.71) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €162.09 ($178.12).

WCH opened at €157.85 ($173.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €136.06 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.16. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

